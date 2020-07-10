Arsenal star might get an England call-up with Gareth Southgate set to watch FA Cup semi-finals

Bukayo Saka has been a standout performer in the Arsenal team this season, with the English teenager proving that age is just a number when it comes to football.

One of the best pieces of news that Arsenal has given to their fans since the restart is that the youngster has signed a new long-term deal at the club.

The sky is the limit for the teenager and he might soon become a full England international as well, according to the Mail.

Saka is part of a group of fine English youngsters that have been making a name for themselves this season.

His performances have helped Arsenal to remain in the hunt for a European place as the season nears its end.

The likes of Mason Greenwood of Manchester United and Phil Foden of Manchester City have also been in fantastic form for their respective clubs and they would look to be in even better form in the semis.

This is because England manager, Gareth Southgate, is set to be in the stands to cast an eye on them, claims the Mail.

Manchester United take on Chelsea while Arsenal plays Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Southgate has been absent from games since the return of the Premier League, but the report claims that he has been invited by the FA to watch the semi-finals.

Saka will hope to impress enough to lead the Gunners to the final and maybe earn a call-up to the next England squad in September.