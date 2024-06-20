Arsenal star misses training because of an injury at Euro 2024

William Saliba missed France’s latest training session after appearing to be injured in their match against Austria.

The Arsenal defender was chosen to start the game as France began their campaign in Germany.

He started ahead of Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and would be eager to keep his place in the team for the upcoming games.

However, he did not end the last game in good shape, as a report from Sport Witness claims he hurt his right ankle during the match and missed training due to some discomfort.

Fortunately, the report suggests that the injury does not seem to be serious, so he is expected to be back in the team for the next fixture.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of the best defenders at the Euros, and France would not want to lose him, but we also need them to take good care of him.

They have several options and should not force him to train or play any game if he is not 100% fit to do so.

It was great to see him start against Austria, a decision that shows Didier Deschamps is beginning to love the defender and trust him with game time.

He plays for one of the favourites to win the competition and would be delighted if his team could win the competition after failing to win the Premier League.

