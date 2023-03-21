Arsenal star misses training session with his national team

A worrying update about Leandro Trossard has emerged from the Belgium national team camp as players represent their countries in the next two weeks.

The attacker has been in superb form for Arsenal since he joined the club in January and he is one man they want to see return in good shape.

He is also a key man for his country and after Eden Hazard’s retirement, he might take up a prominent role in the Red Devils’ team.

Most Premier League stars are with their national team now and Trossard is one man to keep an eye on during the games as league action is paused.

However, a report on RTL Info reveals he and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne missed Belgium’s last training session as they prepare for matches.

The duo are key players for their country and the manager will be sweating over their fitness, but we hope it is not a serious problem.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The last man we want to be injured now is Leandro Trossard, as he is one of our best men and we believe he can deliver when he steps on the field.

The Belgian has a good fitness record, so there is no need to panic, at least for now.

