Arsenal star missing from training ahead of England’s final group game

Arsenal defender Ben White was unable to train today as England prepare for their final World Cup group game with Wales on Tuesday.

The versatile option was a bit of a surprise inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s squad, having been overlooked heavily in recent months, with his only four appearances coming in friendly matches, two in March 2022 and two in February 2021.

While he wasn’t expected to come into the starting line-up against the Welsh, the latest information from Football.London claims that he has been unable to train with the squad on the eve of our final group game, leaving his participation in the match in any sense highly unlikely.

White has been one of the top performers in our high-flying Gunners side which sits pretty on top of the Premier League table at present, settling into his new role at right-back with ease, but that doesn’t appear to have been enough to convince Gareth that he has done enough to warrant any minutes so far during this tournament.

We can only hope that White isn’t missing with anything major, and that he can be ready for the knockout stages of the WC (assuming we can qualify for the next round), and that he will be back to 100% before the PL season gets back underway on Boxing Day.

Patrick

