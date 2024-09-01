Arsenal star mutually terminates his contract after transfer window closes

Omar Rekik has terminated his Arsenal contract and is now a free agent after struggling to break into the Gunners’ first team.

Arsenal has a long history of promoting talented youngsters from its youth teams, but as the club focuses on winning the Premier League, there hasn’t been much opportunity to integrate youth team players into the senior squad.

Rekik, who joined the Gunners in 2021, is one of the players affected by this situation.

He had been confident of breaking into the first team, but after a series of loan moves away from the club, he is now a free agent.

Last season, he was loaned out to Wigan Athletic and Servette, but this summer, no clubs were willing to sign him, even on loan.

Rekik has now opted to terminate his Arsenal contract to increase his chances of finding a new club where he will be valued.

Fabrizio Romano reports that he and Arsenal have reached an agreement, and he is now officially a free agent.

The club has a strong pool of emerging talent and does not want to hinder Rekik’s progress if he believes his future lies elsewhere.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rekik has not been good enough to break into our first team, and hopefully, he will find a new home to continue his career.

