Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal star mutually terminates his contract after transfer window closes

Omar Rekik has terminated his Arsenal contract and is now a free agent after struggling to break into the Gunners’ first team.

Arsenal has a long history of promoting talented youngsters from its youth teams, but as the club focuses on winning the Premier League, there hasn’t been much opportunity to integrate youth team players into the senior squad.

Rekik, who joined the Gunners in 2021, is one of the players affected by this situation.

He had been confident of breaking into the first team, but after a series of loan moves away from the club, he is now a free agent.

Last season, he was loaned out to Wigan Athletic and Servette, but this summer, no clubs were willing to sign him, even on loan.

Rekik has now opted to terminate his Arsenal contract to increase his chances of finding a new club where he will be valued.

Fabrizio Romano reports that he and Arsenal have reached an agreement, and he is now officially a free agent.

The club has a strong pool of emerging talent and does not want to hinder Rekik’s progress if he believes his future lies elsewhere.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rekik has not been good enough to break into our first team, and hopefully, he will find a new home to continue his career.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Saka shares his feelings about having Sterling as his teammate
Arsenal fans blast Gabriel for his role in Brighton’s equaliser
Arteta offers positive update on Jurrien Timber after his injury scare against Brighton
Posted by

Tags Omar Rekik

9 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. I have to laugh when I read the sentence, Arsenal have a history of promoting Academy players.

    While that was once the case, It certainly hasn’t been the case in Arteta’s reign.

    Now the excuse being used is, that were now challenging consistently for the title, and therefore we can’t use the Academy player’s like we would want.

    What a load of absolute rubbish. If that’s truly the case, then the club should disband their academy system, because it’s not fit for purpose.

    And don’t give me that rubbish, that if they don’t make it at Arsenal, then at least they get a good footballing education and they can go on to play for other teams.

    I don’t know about anyone else, but I don’t care what they do when they leave Arsenal, and nothing irritates me more than the thought of this once great club’s academy doing all the work for other teams to benefit from.

    What are other peoples thoughts.

    Reply

  5. What else to do? Like the majority of Arsenal fans, I suspect, prior to this story I’d never heard of him. Rekik clearly hasn’t “broken through” (similar to the majority of academy players) and there were no other interested clubs, even for loans which should probably tell us something.

    So, the options are either to keep him hanging around on the off chance his prospects improve at Arsenal or to release him by mutual agreement and wish him well. Seems the sensible choice has been made in this case.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors