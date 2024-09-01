Arsenal star mutually terminates his contract after transfer window closes

Omar Rekik has terminated his Arsenal contract and is now a free agent after struggling to break into the Gunners’ first team.
Arsenal has a long history of promoting talented youngsters from its youth teams, but as the club focuses on winning the Premier League, there hasn’t been much opportunity to integrate youth team players into the senior squad.
Rekik, who joined the Gunners in 2021, is one of the players affected by this situation.
He had been confident of breaking into the first team, but after a series of loan moves away from the club, he is now a free agent.
Last season, he was loaned out to Wigan Athletic and Servette, but this summer, no clubs were willing to sign him, even on loan.
Rekik has now opted to terminate his Arsenal contract to increase his chances of finding a new club where he will be valued.
Fabrizio Romano reports that he and Arsenal have reached an agreement, and he is now officially a free agent.
The club has a strong pool of emerging talent and does not want to hinder Rekik’s progress if he believes his future lies elsewhere.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rekik has not been good enough to break into our first team, and hopefully, he will find a new home to continue his career.
I have to laugh when I read the sentence, Arsenal have a history of promoting Academy players.
While that was once the case, It certainly hasn’t been the case in Arteta’s reign.
Now the excuse being used is, that were now challenging consistently for the title, and therefore we can’t use the Academy player’s like we would want.
What a load of absolute rubbish. If that’s truly the case, then the club should disband their academy system, because it’s not fit for purpose.
And don’t give me that rubbish, that if they don’t make it at Arsenal, then at least they get a good footballing education and they can go on to play for other teams.
I don’t know about anyone else, but I don’t care what they do when they leave Arsenal, and nothing irritates me more than the thought of this once great club’s academy doing all the work for other teams to benefit from.
What are other peoples thoughts.
@DEREK
Thanks much for the reality check Gooner. It doesn’t get anymore real than this….🎯
And I had to laugh at your comment…. Typical lightweight comment
What’s the matter, the truth hurts does it.
It surely does.
Yep!! The truth hurts but this doesn’t because it’s not the truth. It’s rather funny….
And what makes him a star?
What else to do? Like the majority of Arsenal fans, I suspect, prior to this story I’d never heard of him. Rekik clearly hasn’t “broken through” (similar to the majority of academy players) and there were no other interested clubs, even for loans which should probably tell us something.
So, the options are either to keep him hanging around on the off chance his prospects improve at Arsenal or to release him by mutual agreement and wish him well. Seems the sensible choice has been made in this case.
@Bertie
Then the question comes to mind as to the academy coaches, who are supposedly developing these young players. Just saying…