Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Gabriel Magalhaes is a priority transfer target for Juventus this summer, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will entertain such interest.
The defender formed a formidable partnership with Ben White last season, after the Englishman joined from Brighton for a supposed £50 Million fee, but they are already under threat of competition with William Saliba having returned from loan to make his stake for a regular starting role in our back four.
The Frenchman put in a starring performance in our most recent friendly with Everton, and could well be pushing to overthrow one of White or Gabriel in the pecking order in his debut season for the Gunners, and his progression could well open the door for Gabriel to leave with Juve having been strongly linked with his signature in recent months.
Fabrizio has now claimed that the Old Lady consider the Brazilian centre-back their priority target to replace Dutch CB Matthijs De Ligt, who is closing on a move to Bayern Munich at present.
“Now the Italian club will look for a replacement (for De Ligt), on the list is Villarreal’s Pau Torres, who’s also in the list for the Premier League clubs,” Romano told CaughtOffside.
“Gabriel Magalhaes has been Juventus’ priority for months but it all depends on the price Arsenal will set for the Brazilian defender.”
I don’t believe we would be keen to entertain offers for Gabriel, especially as we look set to miss out on Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United. Manager Mikel Arteta has shown a preference to having a left-footed player on one side of his central pairing, and while we currently have Pablo Mari in our squad, he isn’t believed to be a part of our first-team plans.
Do you believe Arsenal would consider selling the former Lille defender this summer?
Patrick
Bidding starts at 60 million; ante up or jog on.
No swaps, Juve can take out their own trash, meaning Melo and Rabiot.
I guess conning Edu into that laughable Melo deal (thankful someone else killed) gives Juve the boldness to keep trying with Arsenal.
Every player has his price. So how about £60 Billion, NOT million.
I see NO chance at all that MA will let GABRIEL LEAVE AND I APPLAUD THAT STANCE. Unless anyone REALLY offers that £60 Billion!
He’s said he is not interested in Juventus, but I agree if they want him for stupid money, especially after United got mugged off for McGuire then start the bidding at £60+ million.
By the way, I really like the new black away shirt and the video on .com is pretty darn cool too.
At £100 a go Declan, it should be nice!!!
I hope he stays with the Arsenal project given Juventus only managed to finished 4th (even after poaching Vlahovic). Gabriel has 3 other Sao Paulo born team mates in Arsenal, so don’t see him moving
£85m
Arsenal are in an odd place on this; if of course the interest in Gabriel from Juventus is genuine. It is not a simple matter of, Arsenal want to keep him and he is under contract. Gabriel’s status is linked with Saliba’s.
With the return of Saliba, playing will be key to keeping him. He has two years left on his deal and according to various reports; after three years and no competitive minutes played for the club, Saliba has ‘no interest’ in signing a new contract.
If Arsenal believe that Gabriel is irreplaceable and they want him to anchor their back line for the next decade, then they keep him, work Saliba in as best they can, accepting he may not resign. Arsenal can then decide to either sell him now in this window and keep Mari as cover or keep him knowing they will lose him next summer on the cheap or at the end of hi deal on a free.
If, on the other hand, Arsenal see (an have seen from his year with Marseilles) enough from Saliba to believe he can be as good or better than Gabriel, they can sell the Brazilian, and sign the scoring midfielder the team so desperately needs.
He’s a player that every team will like to have, because he is willing to play the game with his mind, and as for me I will really appreciate if Arsenal do not accept any offer form Juve for the play.
Bidding should start at £85m plus add on’s or else Arsenal should not even pick up there call.
Its high time we learnt how to sale our valuable players at crazy amounts too.
Juve is barking up the wrong tree
The player has said he doesn’t want to move – how many more articles will we see regarding Juventus and Gabriel?
This is getting boring now regarding Gabriel, he is not going nowhere so shut up your nonsense, and we don’t want Arthur Melo who is 2 Bob, Edu you would be making a huge mistake trying to sign 2 Bob Melo, Youri Telimans is your man all day long, Proven Premiership Quality Player.
We could of had Yves Bissouma but we dilly dalled and the spurs scum knicked him from us, he was crying out to come to Arsenal as is Youri Tielemans, come on Arsenal get your act together please👍