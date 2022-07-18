Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Gabriel Magalhaes is a priority transfer target for Juventus this summer, but it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will entertain such interest.

The defender formed a formidable partnership with Ben White last season, after the Englishman joined from Brighton for a supposed £50 Million fee, but they are already under threat of competition with William Saliba having returned from loan to make his stake for a regular starting role in our back four.

The Frenchman put in a starring performance in our most recent friendly with Everton, and could well be pushing to overthrow one of White or Gabriel in the pecking order in his debut season for the Gunners, and his progression could well open the door for Gabriel to leave with Juve having been strongly linked with his signature in recent months.

Fabrizio has now claimed that the Old Lady consider the Brazilian centre-back their priority target to replace Dutch CB Matthijs De Ligt, who is closing on a move to Bayern Munich at present.

“Now the Italian club will look for a replacement (for De Ligt), on the list is Villarreal’s Pau Torres, who’s also in the list for the Premier League clubs,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“Gabriel Magalhaes has been Juventus’ priority for months but it all depends on the price Arsenal will set for the Brazilian defender.”

I don’t believe we would be keen to entertain offers for Gabriel, especially as we look set to miss out on Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United. Manager Mikel Arteta has shown a preference to having a left-footed player on one side of his central pairing, and while we currently have Pablo Mari in our squad, he isn’t believed to be a part of our first-team plans.

Do you believe Arsenal would consider selling the former Lille defender this summer?

Patrick