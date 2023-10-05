Arsenal star named as the second-best player in the Premier League

Former USA international Janusz Michallik has generated some controversy by naming Martin Odegaard as the second-best player in the Premier League in his rankings.

Odegaard has been making a significant impact in England since his move to Arsenal, enjoying a strong start to the season after helping lead the Gunners back to the Champions League last year. The Norwegian midfielder is living up to the expectations that once surrounded him as a prodigious talent, even though he faced challenges during his time at Real Madrid.

As the captain of Arsenal, Odegaard has played a crucial role in the transformation of the club from underperforming to Champions League contenders.

Michallik, in response to a request from ESPN to list his top five players in the Premier League, ranked Odegaard second, with only Rodri of Manchester City ahead of him. This ranking places Odegaard ahead of other notable players such as Son Heung-min, Erling Haaland, and Mohamed Salah, and it has generated discussion and debate among football enthusiasts.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is one of the finest players in the Premier League, but this is a controversial list and even Arsenal fans will not agree that he is the second best in the competition.

He is one of the best and might feature in the top five midfielders in the league, but it is hard to consider him among the top two best players.

