Arsenal star named in an AFCON squad with more to follow

The African Cup of Nations and the Asian Cup will start next month and clubs around Europe are preparing to lose players to the competition.

Arsenal is one of the teams with players from both continents, which means several of their stars would find their way out of the club for these competitions.

Mikel Arteta has a big squad and his team has adapted to many absentees in the last few months.

Interestingly, January is not just a time for those tournaments, it is also a month where the European transfer window reopens and the Gunners can add new players to their squad like most clubs on the continent will do.

As the national teams in Asia and Africa begin to name their squads for their respective competition, Football London reveals Mohamed Elneny has been named in the Egypt squad for the AFCON.

The midfielder has not played much, but he is an important presence in the Arsenal dressing room.

The report also adds that Thomas Partey is also expected to be named in the Ghana squad for the same competition in the coming weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have known for a long time that we will lose players to this competition and this should not be a problem for us.

Elneny and Partey are hardly very important players and we have done well without them in the team for several months.

