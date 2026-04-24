Arsenal star named in off-field scandal involving other players in his country

Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly been named among several footballers mentioned in a new controversy involving Serie A stars and an escort service, following fresh revelations concerning the alleged use of such services by players.

The matter has attracted attention in Italy after reports claimed that a number of individuals, largely connected to Serie A, were identified through material linked to the case. Calafiori’s inclusion is said to relate to the period when he was playing in the Italian top flight.

Wiretaps were reportedly conducted during the wider investigation, and multiple names subsequently became public after a case involving two individuals working as escorts allegedly revealed a list of clients.

No Investigation Into Named Individuals

According to Tuttomercatoweb, none of the people whose names have emerged is currently under any form of investigation.

The report stressed that, under current Italian law, paying for sex is not in itself considered a criminal offence. As a result, the publication of names does not automatically imply wrongdoing by those mentioned.

Several high-profile figures have reportedly been linked to the story, including former players such as Dejan Stankovic.

At present, there is no indication that the controversy is expected to have direct consequences for Calafiori. His name has only been published alongside others reportedly connected to the case.

It remains important to distinguish between being named in media reports and being accused of any criminal conduct, particularly where no formal investigation is underway.

Arsenal Focus Remains Unchanged

Calafiori continues to be regarded as an important player for Arsenal, and there appears to be little suggestion that the matter will alter how the club views him.

The Gunners are instead focused on the closing stages of the campaign as they pursue major honours domestically and in Europe.

With crucial matches still to come, attention inside the club is likely to remain centred on performances on the pitch rather than off-field speculation.

Unless any further developments emerge, the issue is unlikely to become a significant distraction for either the player or Arsenal.

For now, Calafiori remains part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, with the defender expected to continue contributing as Arsenal chase success in the final stretch of the season.

As things stand, the reports appear to be a media story rather than a matter carrying sporting or legal consequences for the Arsenal player.