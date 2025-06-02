Arsenal star named in UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

An Arsenal midfielder has been named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, following the conclusion of the 2024–25 campaign. The tournament ended with Paris Saint-Germain lifting the trophy for the first time in their history, as they swept aside Inter Milan with a 5-0 victory in the final. Having already eliminated Liverpool and Aston Villa in the knockout rounds, the French side then faced Arsenal in the semi-final, ultimately ending the Gunners’ hopes of a maiden Champions League title with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Despite falling just short, Arsenal can take pride in their journey. Finishing third in the League phase, they then comfortably dispatched PSV Eindhoven in the round of 16 and Real Madrid in the quarter-final. Their campaign was one of significant progress, and their exit came at the hands of the eventual champions, who later demolished Inter in a dominant display.

Arsenal’s Midfield General Shines in Europe

One of the standout performers in Arsenal’s European run was Declan Rice. The England international played a crucial role in the Gunners’ progression, delivering commanding performances in midfield. His two stunning free-kick goals against Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium remain one of the highlights of the competition, and his dominant showing in the return leg helped secure Arsenal’s place in the final four.

In recognition of his influential displays, Rice was named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season, as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group. He is one of only two midfielders included in the line-up, alongside PSG’s Vitinha. The team also features Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi, among others.

Recognition Follows a Standout Domestic Season

This European honour comes in a campaign where Rice was also nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award. He enjoyed his most productive domestic season to date, scoring nine goals and providing ten assists. That total was higher than any other midfielder, including Mikel Merino, who was deployed as a centre forward in the final months of the season.

The consistency and impact of Rice throughout the season have silenced early concerns about his price tag. Few now mention the over £100 million fee paid by Arsenal, which serves as a huge compliment to his importance in the squad.

What do you think was his best Champions League display this season? For me, it was the second leg against Real Madrid, but I would love to hear your thoughts too.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…