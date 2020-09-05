Arsenal star near to Emirates exit but there are two things to know

Ilmattino.it via Sport Witness has delivered the latest update on the transfer of Sokratis Papastathopolous from Arsenal to Napoli.

The Greek defender is on the verge of leaving the Emirates after Arsenal’s new signings pushed him down the pecking order.

The Gunners have been strengthening their team in this transfer window and they are keen to make sure that they have the right players in every position.

Their defence has been troublesome for them and they seem to have now fixed that with new defenders and that frees up Sokratis to find a new team.

The Greek defender’s main suitor is Napoli and he is keen to join the side that his national teammate, Kostas Manolas plays for.

On the latest from his transfer to the Italian side, Ilmattino.it claims that the defender is edging closer to the switch before adding that it is being held up by two things.

The first thing is that the Italians are looking to sell the formerly highly sought-after defender, Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese defender had many serious suitors before now, but the Italians had been unwilling to sell and that seems to have dried up.

They need to move on Koulibally before landing Sokratis.

The second issue is that with just a season left on his current deal, the defender is hoping that Arsenal will give him a free transfer away, but that has not yet been agreed on.