Arsenal star nears an exit from the club after speaking to Mikel Arteta

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is edging closer to a move to AS Roma after showdown talks with Mikel Arteta.

The Daily Mail says the Gunners are expected to respond to the Italian club’s offer in the next few hours.

The midfielder had wanted to leave the club in the summer amidst interest from Everton, but Arteta made him stay and promised him regular playing time.

That hasn’t been the case, and he is now looking to join Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital.

The report said he has spoken to his manager after the Serie A club tabled a loan-to-buy offer for his signature and the Gunners are expected to accept it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta doesn’t think Maitland-Niles is more than a squad member and this shows with his lack of first team opportunities.

The 24-year-old knows he deserves more playing time and will do all he can to get it.

A move to Roma would offer him the chance to play more regularly and to build a career for himself.

The England national team manager Gareth Southgate has not picked him for a long time because of his lack of games, that could change if he leaves the Emirates.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny off to AFCON, his departure could leave a void to be filled at the Emirates.

  1. Grandad says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:39 pm

    If AMN is off to Roma, I can only assume we have lined up at least one midfielder to bridge the gap with his departure and the AFCON absentees.

  2. ACE says:
    January 4, 2022 at 8:59 pm

    Bruno G from Lyon would be such a fantastic
    statement signing from Edu and co. in this
    window.

  3. Dan kit says:
    January 4, 2022 at 10:04 pm

    A lot of assets being wasted this season
    All on their last 6months
    Chambers
    Bellerin
    Laca
    Eddie
    On top of players on the naughty step
    Auba
    Mav
    Matteo
    Mismanagement at its finest regarding said funds ,but hey the new regime was not going to do this 🤔🙄

    1. Greco says:
      January 4, 2022 at 10:31 pm

      we are doing good mate.relax and drink less coffee

    2. Voyageur says:
      January 4, 2022 at 10:40 pm

      Bellerin’s contract has another 18 months to go.

      I agree with general principle though that we aren’t great at maximising our assets. Having said that, Willock sale is looking like a good bit of business. And fortunately the owner did drop 130m last window so he doesn’t seem put off by a squandered million here or there.

