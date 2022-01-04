Arsenal star nears an exit from the club after speaking to Mikel Arteta

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is edging closer to a move to AS Roma after showdown talks with Mikel Arteta.

The Daily Mail says the Gunners are expected to respond to the Italian club’s offer in the next few hours.

The midfielder had wanted to leave the club in the summer amidst interest from Everton, but Arteta made him stay and promised him regular playing time.

That hasn’t been the case, and he is now looking to join Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital.

The report said he has spoken to his manager after the Serie A club tabled a loan-to-buy offer for his signature and the Gunners are expected to accept it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta doesn’t think Maitland-Niles is more than a squad member and this shows with his lack of first team opportunities.

The 24-year-old knows he deserves more playing time and will do all he can to get it.

A move to Roma would offer him the chance to play more regularly and to build a career for himself.

The England national team manager Gareth Southgate has not picked him for a long time because of his lack of games, that could change if he leaves the Emirates.

With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny off to AFCON, his departure could leave a void to be filled at the Emirates.