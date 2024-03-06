Arsenal star new contract is signed and sealed despite no announcement yet

For months, there have been ongoing discussions about Takehiro Tomiyasu negotiating a new contract with Arsenal. The Japanese star has proven to be a standout player for the Gunners and holds a crucial role in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Given his significance to the squad, Arsenal rejected offers that came in January, including interest from top Italian sides like Napoli, emphasising that he was not available for transfer.

Tomiyasu’s versatility across the back four and his overall efficiency made him indispensable, and Arsenal was determined to retain such a key player. Talks were initiated with his representatives to secure a contract extension, signalling the club’s commitment to keeping him in their ranks.

Despite the anticipation among fans for the official announcement, it has yet to be made. However, The Sun now reports that Tomiyasu has reached an agreement for a new deal with Arsenal. According to the report, the deal is already finalised, and fans can expect the official announcement to be made in the near future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu is one of the most reliable players in our current squad, and keeping him in the group is an easy and important decision because we will struggle to replace him.

