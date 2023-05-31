Arsenal star nominated for the Gamechanger of the Season Award

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson has been nominated for the Gamechanger of the Season Award following his pivotal contribution in the match against Bournemouth during the previous campaign, as reported on the club’s website.

Coming off the bench with Arsenal trailing 2-1, Nelson had an immediate impact by delivering a crucial assist for Thomas Partey’s goal.

As time was running out and Arsenal desperately needed a victory, Nelson produced a memorable moment that etched itself into Premier League history. In the 97th minute, he scored a sensational winner and gave Arsenal three precious points.

While Arsenal ultimately fell short in their pursuit of the league title, Nelson’s game-changing performance in that fixture highlighted his ability to make a significant impact when called upon. The importance of his goal cannot be understated, as it played a crucial role in maintaining the team’s aspirations for the title.

Nelson’s nomination for the Gamechanger of the Season Award is well-deserved, putting him in esteemed company alongside other notable players such as Jordan Pickford, Son Heung-min, and Erling Haaland. The nomination recognises the significance of his contributions and the impact he had in turning the tide of that particular match.

Just Arsenal Opinion

That moment changed the trajectory of Nelson’s career and it is the reason the club is now keen to tie him down to a new contract this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side will benefit from having him in their squad for the next few seasons and he would be eager to become a regular if he signs a new deal.

