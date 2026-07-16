Arsenal star now likely to be sidelined for up to four months

Arsenal have been handed a significant fitness blow as William Saliba is set to undergo back surgery, which could keep him sidelined for four months or even longer. The defender had been managing a back problem since the end of last season but continued playing despite the discomfort.

Saliba was able to represent France at the World Cup, but his condition eventually prevented him from continuing during their semifinal defeat to Spain. He suffered an issue during the first half of the match and was forced to leave the pitch after being unable to carry on.

Saliba faces lengthy recovery period

The defender has managed the pain for an extended period, but surgery now appears unavoidable. According to L’Equipe, Saliba is almost certain to undergo an operation on his back, which will result in a significant period away from football while he completes his recovery.

The decision is intended to solve the problem properly and prevent the injury from becoming a recurring issue. Saliba will now focus on his rehabilitation process as he works towards returning to full fitness.

Saliba has been one of Arsenal’s most important players over recent seasons and has played a key role in the club’s success. His absence will be a major setback as the Gunners prepare to begin the defence of their league crown in around a month.

Arsenal prepares for a defensive challenge

Missing the start of the campaign will be disappointing for Saliba, especially after establishing himself as a crucial figure in Mikel Arteta’s team. The defender would have wanted to help Arsenal from the beginning of the season, but understands that proper treatment is necessary.

Arsenal will now have to manage without one of their most reliable defenders as they prepare for the challenges ahead. His recovery timeline will be closely monitored as the club hopes he can return as soon as possible.

For Saliba, the priority will be making a full recovery and ensuring the issue does not continue affecting his performances. A successful rehabilitation process will allow him to return stronger and continue contributing at the highest level for Arsenal.

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