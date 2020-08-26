Arsenal star one of three players that London rivals want to sign

Emile Smith Rowe has emerged as a summer target for Fulham.

The Premier League new boys want to avoid a repeat of the last time that they were in the Premier League when they went down after just a single season in the English top flight.

They have now returned and manager Scott Parker is determined to ensure that they stay longer this time.

The former Premier League midfielder will be backed to bolster his team this summer in a bid to maintain their top-flight status at the end of next season.

Star Sport claims that the Cottagers are eyeing a move for Arsenal’s Smith Rowe alongside, Grady Diangana of West Ham and Mario Lemina of Southampton.

Smith Rowe is highly rated at Arsenal and he spent the second half of the last campaign at Huddersfield Town.

He impressed in his time with the Terriers and he is now hoping to earn a place in Mikel Arteta’s first team in the coming season.

Arsenal’s plan for him seems to have been confirmed after the Gunners knocked back an attempt to sign him from Monaco recently, but the report claims that he will be interested in moving across town to Fulham.