Arsenal star opens up on ‘difficult month’ as he’s awarded England captaincy

Eddie Nketiah has been given the captains armband for England’s Under-21 side, as he looks to continue his fine run of form.

The striker hasn’t enjoyed much first-team football at Arsenal this season, but has proved hugely consistent for his international side.

Nketiah broke Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record for the England Under-21s back in October when scoring the winner against Turkey Under-21, and has been awarded with the captaincy for the upcoming internationals.

This may come as a blow for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, who may have held hopes of spearheading the attack going into the finals which start in May, although he is known to operate wide for Manchester United.

Nketiah has featured less for his club than his counterpart, and has opened up on his struggles of late, before revealing his delight in being named captain.

“It’s been a difficult month or so for myself. I’ve not played as much as I’d like to but I’ve worked hard and stayed dedicated,” Nketiah said ahead of today’s clash with Switzerland Under-21 (via the Standard). “I’ve got a big tournament ahead of me and I’m grateful for the opportunity to achieve something special.

“It’s a big honour to even represent your country in a major tournament, never mind be captain. To get that responsibility is a great feeling and one I’m proud of. I’m looking forward to getting on to the pitch and contributing to something special.

“I was delighted, smiling [when told by Boothroyd]. I’m grateful for the opportunity and the responsibility he’s given me.”