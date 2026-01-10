Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal star planning to leave them next season

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

This could be a very successful season for the Arsenal team, but it may also result in the Gunners losing some of their long-term players. When this team finally secures a trophy, some key members may begin to seek a new challenge, particularly those who have spent many years at the Emirates and have ambitions to compete at the highest level elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta has provided long-term stability to the squad, and several players who have proven themselves over time have remained under his management. The club is unlikely to want to sell any of its important assets, even if they finish the season with success across multiple competitions, but circumstances beyond their control may force difficult decisions in the summer.

Martinelli Considering Departure

One of Arsenal’s stars is reportedly already planning to leave once this season concludes. Renowned transfer insider Indy Kaila reports that Gabriel Martinelli and his entourage are exploring a move away from the club. The Brazilian has been one of the team’s most influential players in recent years, consistently contributing goals, assists, and attacking energy. According to the report, he may now seek a new challenge in a top European league.

Martinelli (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Potential Destinations and Implications

Martinelli was linked with Bayern Munich and Barcelona during the summer transfer window but ultimately remained at Arsenal. The report suggests that if either of these clubs, or other top European teams, pursue him again at the end of this season, he could request a transfer. Such a move would represent a significant change for the Gunners, who have relied on his technical ability and creativity in key matches.

While Arsenal will aim to retain their core players, the possibility of losing Martinelli highlights the challenge of balancing squad stability with the ambitions of individual players. The club may need to prepare contingency plans and consider how to strengthen the squad should departures occur, ensuring competitiveness across all domestic and European competitions next season.

