Arsenal star plays down talk of him changing national teams

Cristhian Mosquera is facing pressure regarding his international future as he considers the possibility of playing for the Colombian national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While he has been a regular for the Spain U21 squad, he is no longer eligible to feature for them in the near future and will need to commit to a senior national team to continue his international career.

Competition for Spain

The competition for positions in Spain’s senior team is fierce, with some of the world’s best players competing for a place in La Roja. Arsenal currently has at least two starters for the Spanish national side, and there is potential for Mosquera to follow in their footsteps. However, in defence, Spain possesses a wealth of talent, and the team will need its strongest players for the World Cup. At present, Mosquera is not yet a regular starter at Arsenal, making it difficult for him to secure a place in the squad for international tournaments.

Potential Opportunity with Colombia

Over the next few years, Mosquera could develop into a top player, but Colombia offers him an opportunity for an international breakthrough without delay. He is eligible to represent the South American nation, but he has chosen not to focus on speculation regarding his international allegiance at this stage. When asked whether he would commit to Colombia or wait for Spain, he told Cadena Ser, “It’s a question I get a lot, but I’m very calm. I work at my club so big opportunities arrive, and that’s the path I need to follow.”

Mosquera’s measured approach highlights his determination to prioritise club development while keeping his international options open. His potential as a defender is evident, and by continuing to establish himself at Arsenal, he could eventually play a leading role for either Spain or Colombia. The coming years will be crucial in determining the trajectory of his career, both at club level and on the international stage.