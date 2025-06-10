Arsenal star ranks sixth in list of world’s most valuable players

Bukayo Saka remains one of Arsenal’s most influential and valuable players, and his continued development has firmly established him among the elite in world football. His importance to the Gunners cannot be overstated, as demonstrated by the impact of his absence during the previous campaign. When Saka was sidelined by injury, Arsenal’s form dipped noticeably, and their Premier League title challenge faltered as a result.

Mikel Arteta is fully aware of Saka’s importance to the squad, and the club has no intention of entertaining offers for his signature. The England international is regarded as a cornerstone of Arsenal’s long-term ambitions, both domestically and in Europe. His ability to change the course of a match with a single action makes him an indispensable asset.

Saka Among Football’s Most Valuable Players

Saka’s rise has now been recognised globally, as he has been named the sixth most valuable footballer in the world. According to The Sun, the 23-year-old is currently valued at an impressive £126 million. Only five players are ahead of him on the list: Lamine Yamal at £169 million, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe all tied at £152 million, and Vinicius Junior at £143 million.

This valuation is a testament to Saka’s consistency, technical ability, and increasing influence at the highest level of the sport. His versatility, composure under pressure, and relentless work ethic continue to earn praise from pundits and professionals alike. The ranking further reinforces Arsenal’s decision to build their team around him, especially as they look to challenge for major silverware in the seasons ahead.

Arsenal’s Future with Saka

With the Gunners aiming to return to the summit of English and European football, Saka will undoubtedly play a central role in that journey. He is expected to lead the team both on and off the pitch, with the potential to become club captain in the future. Arsenal supporters remain hopeful that with Saka at the helm, the team can secure multiple trophies and establish a new era of sustained success.

Should he maintain his current trajectory, there is every reason to believe that Saka could eventually be ranked as the most valuable footballer in the world.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…