Arsenal star ready to leave after five years of service

Granit Xhaka is ready to quit the Emirates this summer, with Roma believed to be confident of landing the Arsenal midfielder.

Gianluca di Marzio claimed that Jose Mourinho was keen on bringing the 28 year-old to Roma this summer, where he takes up his first job in Serie A since winning the treble with Inter Milan back in 2010.

The Portuguese has spent the last eight years in the UK, managing Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham during that time, so it would be no shock to ehar that he is confident signing players from the market.

Xhaka is one who divides opinion. The midfielder earned a place in the CIES Premier League Team of the Season, while many fans consider him to be a liability, with some of his mistakes having proven costly during the campaign.

With the interest from Jose however, Football.London claims that our former club captain ‘has signalled’ his intent to leave the club.

The report adds that Arsenal wish to start negotiations at £20 Million, with the intention of clearing up the situation before Xhaka heads off to the European Championships.

Dani Ceballos has already left the first-team squad after concluding his second loan spell with the club this season, which will leave our options light in midfield, and we were already believed to be keen on bolstering that area of the team.

