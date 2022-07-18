Arsenal star reluctant to move on loan despite risk of being sidelined

Arsenal wants to send Nuno Tavares out on loan for the rest of this season as they close in on a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The left-back joined them last summer as a backup to Kieran Tierney. However, he didn’t do well enough in his first season at the club.

He had some games that he was in top shape, but he was mostly not good enough to be trusted with a starting role in the absence of Tierney.

He would have expected the club to give him another chance in this campaign, but Arsenal wants Manchester City’s Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian is more accomplished and has won several trophies at the Etihad.

Olympique Marseille is willing to take Tavares on loan for the rest of this campaign.

They have a good relationship with Arsenal, having struck a similar agreement with the Gunners for William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi last summer.

However, a report on Sport Witness says Tavares is not keen to make the move. He wants to stay and fight for his place on the team at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has a lot of development to do before he can be trusted to be a regular for us.

Some players struggle in their first season and improve from their next campaign.

However, if Arsenal brings Zinchenko in, it will be hard for Tavares to get playing chances.