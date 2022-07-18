Arsenal star reluctant to move on loan despite risk of being sidelined

Arsenal wants to send Nuno Tavares out on loan for the rest of this season as they close in on a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko.
The left-back joined them last summer as a backup to Kieran Tierney. However, he didn’t do well enough in his first season at the club.
He had some games that he was in top shape, but he was mostly not good enough to be trusted with a starting role in the absence of Tierney.
He would have expected the club to give him another chance in this campaign, but Arsenal wants Manchester City’s Zinchenko.
The Ukrainian is more accomplished and has won several trophies at the Etihad.
Olympique Marseille is willing to take Tavares on loan for the rest of this campaign.
They have a good relationship with Arsenal, having struck a similar agreement with the Gunners for William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi last summer.
However, a report on Sport Witness says Tavares is not keen to make the move. He wants to stay and fight for his place on the team at the Emirates.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tavares has a lot of development to do before he can be trusted to be a regular for us.
Some players struggle in their first season and improve from their next campaign.
However, if Arsenal brings Zinchenko in, it will be hard for Tavares to get playing chances.
shame as I believe he could become a great player, Arteta’s handling of him was pretty poor and I believe that led to a loss in confidence, a loan deal would be good for him, but he will have to play on a regular basis
I’m totally in support of Nuno Tavares. Having one mixed season is not enough to judge him.
He had some fantastic performances and some poor ones but that is expected of a young player at the start of his career.
Tavares may be flawed as a defender, but with the right coaching, he can do a good job as a left winger especially as an impact sub.
Jettisoning him without allowing him time to prove himself is wrong!
@patrick
I agree. Tavares was bought for the future as Arteta said when he bought him. He proved early on he has great potential for a 22 year old so let him grow with the rest of our young team.
The assistant coaches should have been working with Tavares last year on his defense. Can’t always loan out players and have others develop your talent.
Like his spirit and resolve to stay and fight. Has all the tools just needs to sharpen his defense.
I am hoping Zinchenko is coming in to replace or at least challenge Xhaka for that CM spot. Xhaka is a poor DM, lacks pace and goals for CM, and lacks creativity and technique for AM.