Arsenal star returns to pre-season early after Euro 2020 exploits

Kieran Tierney has returned to join up with the Arsenal squad a week early from his holiday, having travelled to Scotland ahead of his side’s friendly clash with Rangers on Saturday.
The Gunners lost to Hibernian on Tuesday the day after arriving north of the border in their opening friendly match of the summer, without any of their Euro 2020 stars.
Tierney is the first of those who participated in the tournament to return to the squad, and he could well be targeted a return to action ahead of our clash with his former rivals, with Celtic remaining in his blood.
Kieran hadn’t been expected to return until next week with all players given four weeks holiday after leaving their respective international groups.
Getting straight to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/a8QIGE37km
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 14, 2021
Bernd Leno would be next if the rest of our players return on time, with Bukayo Saka’s England having eliminated them in the first knockout round, with Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka next and then our wonderkid himself the last of those in line to return.
Gabriel Martinelli will not be expected to join us in pre-season however, as he prepares for the Olympics with his Brazil squad, where his country will be hoping to retain their trophy from Rio 2016.
Will Tierney have returned to training with the main intention of taking on and beating Rangers? Or could he simply want to get back into full swing ahead of the new campaign?
Patrick
He sounds like a fully committed professional to me
Keep fit for heaven’s sake!
Agree. Love Kieran
👍
That’s a character of one who is meant to be captain¬ someone like bernd leno who played 0minute at the Euros&still went off to a holiday.i wonder why he needs extra holiday when he spent the Euros touring Europe with the German national team.
Tierney should be captain this year; this is yet another reason to add to his long list of character traits.
Funny about Leno, but not as funny as Willian showing up out of shape.
Rather than deserved spot on the bench let’s see if he continues to feature ahead of Martinelli this year.
Surprised Arteta hasn’t sent him on loan yet with the rest.