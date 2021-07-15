Arsenal star returns to pre-season early after Euro 2020 exploits

Kieran Tierney has returned to join up with the Arsenal squad a week early from his holiday, having travelled to Scotland ahead of his side’s friendly clash with Rangers on Saturday.

The Gunners lost to Hibernian on Tuesday the day after arriving north of the border in their opening friendly match of the summer, without any of their Euro 2020 stars.

Tierney is the first of those who participated in the tournament to return to the squad, and he could well be targeted a return to action ahead of our clash with his former rivals, with Celtic remaining in his blood.

Kieran hadn’t been expected to return until next week with all players given four weeks holiday after leaving their respective international groups.

Getting straight to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/a8QIGE37km — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 14, 2021

Bernd Leno would be next if the rest of our players return on time, with Bukayo Saka’s England having eliminated them in the first knockout round, with Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka next and then our wonderkid himself the last of those in line to return.

Gabriel Martinelli will not be expected to join us in pre-season however, as he prepares for the Olympics with his Brazil squad, where his country will be hoping to retain their trophy from Rio 2016.

Will Tierney have returned to training with the main intention of taking on and beating Rangers? Or could he simply want to get back into full swing ahead of the new campaign?

Patrick