Arsenal star returns to training ahead of Benfica match in major boost

Arsenal has been handed a major boost ahead of their Europa League match against Benfica after Kieran Tierney returned to training.

The defender has been missing in action since the Gunners beat Newcastle United 3-0 last month.

In his absence, Mikel Arteta has fielded Cedric Soares out of position on the left.

The Portuguese full-back has been impressive in some games and struggled in others, but he will feel relieved now.

Arsenal took to their Twitter account to post a short clip of their training yesterday, and we could see Tierney taking part in the drills.

It remains unclear if they would call the former Celtic man up for Arsenal’s match against Benfica tomorrow or if the Gunners would rest him for the Premier League game against Manchester City at the weekend.

Arsenal will face the Portuguese side at the Stadio Olimpico after coronavirus restrictions in England meant their Portuguese opponents will have to quarantine for 10 days before taking part in any activity in the country.

They will also play the return leg, which should have been played at the Emirates, at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Greece.

Tierney has played 17 Premier League games for the Gunners this season, contributing a goal and two assists.