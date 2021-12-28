Arsenal star reveals how far he went to secure summer move

Aaron Ramsdale has opened up on how he had to push for Sheffield United to sell him to Arsenal in the summer.

The Gunners decided early on that the Englishman was the goalkeeper they wanted and moved to sign him.

Recently-relegated Sheffield wanted to make as much money as they could from his sale and pushed a hard bargain.

The goalie was unimpressed by the figures the Blades were quoting Arsenal, because they were simply unrealistic.

He wanted to leave and make a return to the Premier League, so he had to act and ensure his former club knew exactly what he wanted.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘The numbers which were getting thrown out, there were a couple of times where I lost my head, and it was just like, “How can someone be saying £40million for me?”

‘I was doing the fan thing: relegated, £40m, it doesn’t make sense.’

He added: ‘It got to the point of me saying, “I understand where you’re coming from but this is what I want to do.”

‘They said they wouldn’t stand in my way if a bid comes in or whatever.

‘And there were bids coming in and they were turning them down, and I said, “Look, you just said…”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale knew he belonged in the top tier of English football and pushed to secure his transfer to the Premier League.

It is an act that is paying off for him and the Gunners now as he delivers some very fine performances.

He has become arguably the best signing of the season in England and will have played an important role if the Gunners make a return to the top four by the end of the campaign.

