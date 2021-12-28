Arsenal star reveals how far he went to secure summer move

Aaron Ramsdale has opened up on how he had to push for Sheffield United to sell him to Arsenal in the summer.
The Gunners decided early on that the Englishman was the goalkeeper they wanted and moved to sign him.
Recently-relegated Sheffield wanted to make as much money as they could from his sale and pushed a hard bargain.
The goalie was unimpressed by the figures the Blades were quoting Arsenal, because they were simply unrealistic.
He wanted to leave and make a return to the Premier League, so he had to act and ensure his former club knew exactly what he wanted.
He said via The Daily Mail: ‘The numbers which were getting thrown out, there were a couple of times where I lost my head, and it was just like, “How can someone be saying £40million for me?”
‘I was doing the fan thing: relegated, £40m, it doesn’t make sense.’
He added: ‘It got to the point of me saying, “I understand where you’re coming from but this is what I want to do.”
‘They said they wouldn’t stand in my way if a bid comes in or whatever.
‘And there were bids coming in and they were turning them down, and I said, “Look, you just said…”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Ramsdale knew he belonged in the top tier of English football and pushed to secure his transfer to the Premier League.
It is an act that is paying off for him and the Gunners now as he delivers some very fine performances.
He has become arguably the best signing of the season in England and will have played an important role if the Gunners make a return to the top four by the end of the campaign.
THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith has a rant over Arteta and ‘Players Welfare”
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
The peoples favorite
Just goes to show what players can achieve when they really desire to join a team. Ramsdale hit the floor running with his Arsenal career because really wanted to play for the team
A lesson for Arsenal: only go for players who want to play for us. The right desire gives rise to the right attitude which,in turn, produces good results
Should be challenging Pickford; he should feel very unsettled with his starting gig for England.