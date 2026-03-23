Arsenal star reveals what Arteta demands from them in training

Piero Hincapie joined Arsenal this season and has quickly established himself as one of the most important players at the Emirates Stadium. The Ecuadorian defender arrived during the most recent summer transfer window from Bayer Leverkusen, where he had enjoyed an impressive spell.

Arsenal were pleased to secure his signature, viewing him as a player capable of adding significant value to the squad. Since his arrival, Hincapie has justified that belief through consistent performances and a strong work ethic. His adaptation to English football has been notable, particularly given the physical and tactical demands of the league.

Rapid Rise in the Starting Line-Up

Hincapie has worked his way into the starting eleven and is now ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly in the left back position. His displays have combined defensive solidity with composure in possession, making him a reliable option in a key area of the pitch.

The Gunners have been encouraged by his contributions, as he continues to demonstrate both consistency and determination. His ability to integrate into the team’s structure has been a significant factor in his rise, and he appears increasingly comfortable within Arteta’s system.

Praise for Arteta’s Demands

As reported by DS Sports, Hincapie said:

“With Mikel, he has a very strong character. He likes intense training sessions. You have to be at the maximum level because of what the league demands. I adapted very well to what he asks in every moment of the game. I’m very happy to have him.”

Hincapie reveals the demanding nature of working under Mikel Arteta, as well as the benefits that come with such an approach. Hincapie’s positive attitude towards these expectations reflects his commitment to continuous improvement.

He has already become an integral figure within the squad, and his appreciation for Arteta’s methods suggests he will continue to deliver strong performances. Arsenal will be encouraged by both his impact on the pitch and his willingness to embrace the manager’s philosophy.