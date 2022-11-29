Arsenal star reveals what his team-mates think of each other at the World Cup

Thomas Partey has revealed that Arsenal players have been supporting each other at Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Gunners are at the top of the Premier League table, so naturally, several of their key men whose country qualified for the competition were called up.

A number of Mikel Arteta’s men will be looking to win the competition so Arsenal could have World Cup winners on their books when everyone returns to the club.

Speaking about the relationship they share during the competition, Partey said to London World:

“Everybody needs their peace of mind. I wish them [Arsenal teammates] all the best, they know I support them fully, and they also support me – that’s how we are.

“We know Bukayo is doing very good, that’s what he does best – we all know what he can do so I’m not surprised.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the best players in the world in our squad now, so it will not be surprising if one of them wins the WC.

It is great to hear they have maintained a healthy relationship with each other during the competition.

It shows the bond among them back at the club is strong and we pray it remains that way for the foreseeable future.

—————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show discusses the potential of Mykhaylo Mudryk



Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids