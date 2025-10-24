Arsenal Star reveals why he turned down Real Madrid for Arsenal

Arsenal’s pull is growing, and it has now emerged that, like William Saliba, another Gunner has turned down Real Madrid.

The Santiago Bernabéu remains a dream destination for many players, steeped in history and European success.

But not Saliba. The Frenchman rejected the chance to lead Madrid’s 2026 defensive overhaul, choosing instead to commit his long-term future to Arsenal. He has since signed a contract that keeps him at the Emirates until the summer of 2030.

Zubimendi confirms the obvious

While Saliba’s loyalty impressed Gooners, they will be delighted to know that Martin Zubimendi has once again confirmed he snubbed Real Madrid in favour of Arsenal.

Speaking about his choice, Zubimendi told AS:

“I don’t know, I don’t know. We’re talking about very big clubs. To say that Madrid was missing a piece like me is a lot to say because all the players they have are spectacular. And at Arsenal, it’s more of the same. I also wanted a very detail-oriented manager, and in Mikel, as soon as I spoke to him, I found him. At Arsenal, there was a very young team, with a lot of passion, very close-knit, eager to win, and even though they haven’t been able to do so, that makes them even more eager.”

Emirates: dream destination, glory should follow

Arsenal now have the appeal – the pull of a European powerhouse once again. What they do with it next will define the era.

Inside Real Madrid’s attempt to hijack Arsenal’s move for Zubimendi.

There can be no excuses. The club have built one of the strongest squads in Europe. Alongside Zubimendi, Arsenal nailed their recruitment in the summer. Sporting director Andrea Berta went all in with the funds at his disposal, massively strengthening the team.

With the depth Mikel Arteta now commands, all that remains is for this side to deliver silverware. If Arsenal end the season trophyless, questions will inevitably be asked. But if they lift a major title, their allure will only grow stronger, further cementing their place among Europe’s elite.

Your thoughts?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…