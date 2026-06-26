Arsenal star risks missing England’s next match

After failing to beat Ghana in their last match, England face Panama in a must win World Cup clash, with Declan Rice now at risk of missing the game due to injury.

The Arsenal midfielder has been managing a niggling problem and has played through the pain barrier for the Three Lions so far, unlike Bukayo Saka, whose minutes have been carefully managed with two substitute appearances. However, the match against Ghana appeared to take its toll on Rice and Chelsea defender Reece James, with both players picking up injuries that could force them to miss England’s next fixture.

According to The Telegraph, both players missed the team’s latest training session, raising serious doubts over their availability for the match against Panama.

Rice injury concern for England

Rice remains one of Thomas Tuchel’s most trusted midfield options and would be expected to start if fully fit. However, the injury concern now leaves the manager with a difficult decision ahead of a crucial fixture.

His importance to the team is significant given his consistency and influence in midfield, and England will be closely monitoring his condition before final team selection is made.

Midfield options without Rice

Should Rice be unavailable, England may need to turn to alternative midfield options, with Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo among those considered to step in.

However, replacing his leadership and experience would be a significant challenge, particularly in a match where England are under pressure to secure a positive result against Panama.

England’s coaching staff will now assess the situation carefully as they prepare for a decisive fixture in the group stage, with squad depth likely to play a key role if changes are required.

Weeks of tournament football often place additional physical demands on players, and England will be keen to ensure that any risk to key individuals is managed appropriately before kick-off.

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