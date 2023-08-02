Arsenal star ruled out of Emirates Cup clash

It has been confirmed that Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus will miss the Emirates Cup match against AS Monaco tonight. The Brazilian forward is an essential member of the Arsenal first team and has been involved in their preparations for the new season.

The Emirates Cup is an annual friendly game where Arsenal competes against another team, and it has become a traditional fixture for the club. Monaco is the chosen opponent for this year’s edition, and the Gunners will be eager to secure a victory, especially as the match comes just days before their first competitive fixture.

However, a report from Metro Sport reveals that Gabriel Jesus will not be available for the match, as he has not been included in the squad to face the Ligue 1 side. The reasons for his absence have not been specified, but it will certainly be a disappointment for both the player and the club to miss his contributions in this preseason game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has done well in pre-season, but the Emirates Cup is still just a friendly game to prepare us for the new campaign.

The club does not have to field its best players from the start, which means they will risk getting injured.

Jesus’ absence is good news for Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun, as either of them could start the game if they are fit and in good shape.

However, Jesus should be back in the squad when the competitive matches come around because he is one of our most important players.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…