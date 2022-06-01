Arsenal star ruled out with injury ahead of international match

Gabriel Magalhaes is set to miss Brazil’s clash with South Korea with injury, but the Arsenal star could return in time for their next run of games.

The Selecao have three scheduled outings over the international break, with South Korea up first before the take on both Japan and Argentina in friendly matches, and the defender is awaiting confirmation as to whether he could make the latter two fixtures.

Gabriel is yet to make his senior debut for Brazil, sitting on the bench twice for World Cup qualifiers, and was expected to get his chance to showcase his skills this time around.

He is now ruled out of their opening international however, but he will still be hoping that he can make his debut in one of the two following fixtures.

Gabriel Magalhães missed training with Brazil today due to an issue with his left thigh. He is now undergoing intense treatment to see if he can be fit to face Japan and Argentina in the next two weeks. He won’t be available to start against South Korea. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/omU7zo8651 — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) May 31, 2022

Gabriel doesn’t have the best luck when it comes to that yellow jersey, having also turned up to train with the squad ahead of the Olympic Games last summer, only to pick up another injury and miss that tournament, having to watch his team-mates go onto win the competition in his absence.

Fingers crossed that he will be fit and ready for the following matches however, as he will need a run o games in order to stake a claim for a place in their World Cup squad later on this year, as he could pick up some crucial experience in Qatar which could help him grow further as a player.

