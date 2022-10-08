Arsenal star says “we have no fear” facing Liverpool

There is no doubt that this is Arsenal’s biggest test of the season so far after disposing of our noisy neighbours Tottenham last weekend.

But with Arsenal flying high at the top of the table, and Liverpool 11 points behind in 10th place and without an away win this season, we have more than enough reason to feel confident tomorrow.

Certainly our Japanese right back Tomiyasu is feeling very confident ahead of the game, and the thinks the Emirates faithful will help the Gunners get over the line. “Liverpool is still Liverpool,” he told 90min. “Of course it will not be an easy game.

That is the spirit that all Arsenal fans want to be listening to ahead of such a crucial game.

The Gunners are obviously brimming with confidence and let’s make it a fact again tomorrow…

