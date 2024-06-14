Arsenal star set to continue his career in Saudi Arabia this summer

Arsenal is set to offload Thomas Partey as the Ghanaian enters the final season of his current contract.

Since his move to the Emirates, Partey has been plagued by injuries, often appearing fragile. Although the Gunners have been impressed with his contributions when he is fit, Partey is frequently sidelined.

The midfielder rarely manages to play for a month without getting injured, making it challenging for the team to rely on him consistently.

While Arsenal fans relish the idea of a midfield trio comprising Partey, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard, Partey’s unreliability makes it difficult to build around him.

According to a report on Football Insider, Partey is expected to leave this summer, with a move to Saudi Arabia likely. Several Pro League clubs showed interest at the end of last season, but the former Atletico Madrid man stayed at Arsenal.

This summer, the Gunners are prepared to cut their losses and let him go, and Partey may be inclined to accept a lucrative offer from the Middle East.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is a fine midfielder but his injury history clearly makes him a player that we cannot trust.

The midfielder is now fit and that offers us a good chance to sell him for a good fee before he breaks down again.

