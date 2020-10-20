Arsenal star set to miss up to six games after injury setback

The Daily Mail reports that Rob Holding is set to miss up to six matches for the Gunners after he pulled his hamstring in the warm-up for Arsenal’s game against Manchester City at the weekend.

His injury prompted a late change to Arsenal’s team sheet and David Luiz was brought in to partner Gabriel Magalhaes at the back.

The defender has now undergone a scan and it has been revealed that he will be out for between 3 weeks and a month.

With the matches coming thick and fast, it is expected that the defender will miss up to six games for the club.

The games that he will miss include the next game against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League and he might also miss the club’s next two European games against Dundalk and Molde plus league matches against Leicester, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

After the next international break might be a good time for him to target a return to action for the team.

Holding has transformed his career at the club this season. He was one of the players that were told that they can leave, but his fine form at the start of the season prompted Arteta to ask him to stay.