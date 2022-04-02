Arsenal star set to snub PL rivals in favour of Bundesliga switch

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is claimed to be keen on a return to his homeland this summer, and will turn down Newcastle in order to make that happen.

The former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper has lost his first-team role at the Emirates following the impressive form of Aaron Ramsdale, who was initially believed to have arrived to play as back-up to Leno before quickly stamping his authority on the number one spot.

The German international has been linked with an exit for some time however, and is now set to leave in the summer when he will have just one year remaining on his current contract, with Newcastle having been strongly linked since they became the latest mega-rich club.

The DailyStar now claims that he would prefer to go back to Germany however, with Leverkusen also claimed to be keen on bringing him back to the Bundesliga.

I wonder if we are likely to have to accept less to allow Leno to return to Germany instead of joining rivals Newcastle, but we already appear to have replaced him in the squad with USA international Matt Turner.

Do you believe that Newcastle would have paid a higher fee than a club from Germany?

Patrick