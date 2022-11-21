Arsenal star set to start in England’s opening World Cup tie against Iran

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is expected to be in the starting line-up today when England kick-off their World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The Three Lions are set to take on Iran at 13:00 (GMT) in what will be only the second match of the tournament thus far, with the hosts losing 2-0 to Ecuador in yesterday’s curtain-raiser.

With no opponent to be taken lightly in the competition, England will be expected to field their strongest possible side as we go in search of that all-important three points, and TalkSPORT understands that our young star Saka will find his name on the teamsheet.

It will certainly be no shock if he doe start, Little Chilli has been amongst the best players in the Premier League in recent years, and his performances for his coutnry at the previous international tournament were especially impressive also.

In fact, it would be more of a shock if he wasn’t to be selected in the side, but where some may be a little surprised is that the same report claims that we will line up with a back four, moving away from the back five that we have become accustomed to in recent years. It doesn’t appear likely that either Ramsdale or Ben White will be joining young Bukayo in the starting XI however, but with Kyle Walker yet to prove his fitness, he could well be an option for the RB role, or maybe even the the RCB role if TalkSPORT is wrong about fielding a back four.

Is there any player in the squad who could challenge Saka for his role down the right?

Patrick

