Arsenal star shines as France open World Cup with win

William Saliba delivered an impressive performance as France began their World Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Senegal, easing concerns over his fitness after recent injury worries.

The Arsenal defender had been dealing with a back problem for several months and managed the issue while continuing to play for his club. Reports had suggested that the problem may have worsened during the Champions League final, leading to doubts over whether he would be ready to feature for France at the tournament.

Despite those concerns, Saliba was included in Didier Deschamps’ squad and was selected to start against the African champions in France’s opening match.

Saliba Shines in Opening Victory

Partnering Dayot Upamecano in central defence, Saliba produced a composed display against one of Africa’s strongest teams. The defender was tasked with handling several dangerous attackers and responded with a performance that underlined his importance to the French national side.

France did not have things entirely their own way during the contest. Senegal caused problems throughout the first half and created several opportunities that threatened to put Les Bleus under serious pressure.

However, the defending champions improved significantly after the interval and took control of the match with a much stronger second half display.

France Respond After Difficult First Half

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show in attack, scoring twice as France secured all three points. One of his goals was particularly spectacular and could emerge as a contender for the Goal of the Tournament award.

After the match, Saliba reflected on the team’s performance and the importance of beginning the competition with a victory. As quoted by the Metro, he said: “It’s good, it’s pleasing. We played a top team. Today, we take the three points. It’s better to start the tournament like this.

“The first half wasn’t good, they had more chances than us.

“In the second half, we came with new ideas. We had more chances and we made up for it well.”

The result gives France a strong foundation for the rest of the tournament, while Saliba’s encouraging display will be welcomed by both his national team and Arsenal supporters following concerns over his fitness.

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