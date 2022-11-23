Arsenal star shines and scores in defeat for Portugal U21s

Fabio Vieira was in fine form for the Portugal U21s in their game against Japan, despite ending up on the losing side.

The midfielder joined the Gunners at the start of this season and is working hard to become an established member of their first team.

Mikel Arteta likes him and the Arsenal gaffer has been trusting him with minutes in some key games.

Although he was one of the best players in the Portuguese top flight last season, he still plays for their U21 as he waits to break into the senior team.

The midfielder was one of the best players on the pitch and scored a penalty in the match, as reported by Arsenal Media, but they still lost 2-1, with Nuno Tavares also playing.

Afterwards, he said: “We knew that Japan had a good team with quality players – very aggressive. In the first half, we were poorly organised. The second half was different and we adjusted a little, pressed when we had to press, and continued to look for the depth. But unfortunately, Japan got the win.”

It is nice to see Vieira get some playing minutes for his country in this break because that will keep him in shape.

When other players start returning next month, he will not be badly out of condition because of a lack of action.

