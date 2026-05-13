Arsenal star shocks his country as he retires from international football

Christian Norgaard has announced his retirement from international football as he looks to focus fully on his club career with Arsenal before eventually bringing his playing days to an end.
The midfielder represented the Denmark national team since making his senior debut in 2020, having previously earned several appearances across the country’s youth levels. During his international career, Norgaard established himself as a dependable option for Denmark and became a respected figure within the squad.
Norgaard’s Role At Arsenal
Norgaard joined Arsenal from Brentford during the summer transfer window and has largely operated in a role similar to the one previously occupied by Jorginho at the Emirates Stadium.
Although he has not been a regular starter, the Danish midfielder remains a trusted member of the squad and has consistently delivered whenever called upon. His versatility has also proven valuable for Arsenal throughout the season.
At times, Norgaard has even been deployed in central defence despite it not being his natural position. Nevertheless, he has continued to demonstrate professionalism, reliability, and tactical discipline whenever selected by the coaching staff.
Retirement From International Football
As reported by Goal, Norgaard has decided to step away from international football following Denmark’s failure to qualify for the upcoming World Cup.
The report suggests the midfielder may have considered extending his international career had Denmark secured qualification for the tournament. However, missing out on the competition appears to have influenced his decision to retire from international duty.
Norgaard now intends to concentrate entirely on his responsibilities at Arsenal as he enters the later stages of his playing career. His decision could also allow him to manage his workload more carefully and remain available for club football over the coming seasons.
Arsenal are expected to benefit from having an experienced player fully focused on domestic and European competition as they continue to compete at the highest level.
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He must be shattered by all the games he’s played for us this season.
I’m afraid that the suggestion that Norgaard is” a trusted member of our squad” is simply not not the case .In my opinion he has been treated very shabbily by our Manager, particularly so, at a time when we have experienced numerous injuries to key players and their recognised back ups.Just why he was signed is a question to put to our Manager as very few, if any, pundits and media have raised this matter with him.Norgaard has never looked out of place in the Premier League during his time with Brentford yet his lack of game time this season suggests otherwise.It’s not as though he has been rocking the boat at Arsenal, on the contrary, he has been positive and professional when he has been interviewed and strikes me as the type of guy you can rely upon in a crisis.
“Concentrate entirely on his responsibilities at Arsenal”.
I don’t think he will be with us next season.
He’s been a consummate professional while he’s been here. I do think he had been under utilized during his stay, there’s a couple of games he could have played to rest Zubi when it was obvious he was struggling.
Should be playing more than what he is currently getting. I do rate him unfortunately Arteta doesn’t trust him