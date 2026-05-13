Arsenal star shocks his country as he retires from international football

Christian Norgaard has announced his retirement from international football as he looks to focus fully on his club career with Arsenal before eventually bringing his playing days to an end.

The midfielder represented the Denmark national team since making his senior debut in 2020, having previously earned several appearances across the country’s youth levels. During his international career, Norgaard established himself as a dependable option for Denmark and became a respected figure within the squad.

Norgaard’s Role At Arsenal

Norgaard joined Arsenal from Brentford during the summer transfer window and has largely operated in a role similar to the one previously occupied by Jorginho at the Emirates Stadium.

Although he has not been a regular starter, the Danish midfielder remains a trusted member of the squad and has consistently delivered whenever called upon. His versatility has also proven valuable for Arsenal throughout the season.

At times, Norgaard has even been deployed in central defence despite it not being his natural position. Nevertheless, he has continued to demonstrate professionalism, reliability, and tactical discipline whenever selected by the coaching staff.

Retirement From International Football

As reported by Goal, Norgaard has decided to step away from international football following Denmark’s failure to qualify for the upcoming World Cup.

The report suggests the midfielder may have considered extending his international career had Denmark secured qualification for the tournament. However, missing out on the competition appears to have influenced his decision to retire from international duty.

Norgaard now intends to concentrate entirely on his responsibilities at Arsenal as he enters the later stages of his playing career. His decision could also allow him to manage his workload more carefully and remain available for club football over the coming seasons.

Arsenal are expected to benefit from having an experienced player fully focused on domestic and European competition as they continue to compete at the highest level.

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