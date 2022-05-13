Arsenal star shortlisted for Premier League Player of the Season award

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Season award alongside seven other players.

The 20 year-old has been in fine form throughout the season as he helped us to close in on a possible return to the Champions League, and his performances clearly haven’t gone unnoticed.

Saka was the Gunners Player of the Year for the 2020-21 campaign, and you would assume that he could well be on course to retain that title if the shortlist for the EPL equivalent is anything to go by.

The 20 year-old has 11 goals and six assists in the PL this term, as well as being a constant threat to rival defences all season.

🏆 Nominated for the 2021/22 @PremierLeague Player of the Season award Congratulations, @BukayoSaka87 👏 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 13, 2022

I do wonder if Aaron Ramsdale could well receive the club vote when the Arsenal Player of the Season is being voted for, but goalkeepers rarely get the recognition they deserve where the big prizes are awarded, and I’m sure our fanbase will get behind Saka in the voting for the PL award.

Is Saka the only Arsenal player who you think should be in contention for the end of season award?

Patrick

