Arsenal star shows he’s a class act with donation to hospital in his hometown

Arsenal’s Cedric Soares has been thanked for his “wonderful gesture”.

Arsenal’s on-loan defender Cedric Soares has shown he’s a class act with a donation to a hospital in his home town that he kept quiet.

In this age of social media, it’s all too common for players to tell us loud and clear on a regular basis quite how much they try to do for charity and other worthy causes.

There’s something nice, however, in Soares quietly going about trying to do his bit amid the coronavirus crisis that is gripping the planet.

The Southampton ace, who joined us on loan in January, made a donation to a hospital in Montijo, where he was born, with the news coming as the hospital sent a message to the player to thank him, as reported by Sport Witness.

The report explains that Soares has donated two cardiac monitors, a treatment table, an emergency car, and numerous other pieces of important equipment.