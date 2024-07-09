Arsenal star shows his durability as he covers the most distance at Euro 2024

Arsenal star Declan Rice has been a standout performer for England at Euro 2024 as the Three Lions aim to win the competition.

The midfielder was in fantastic form for the Gunners last season, delivering consistent performances every week.

He has carried that form into the Euros, where he has stood out, even though England has not shown its best form so far.

Several players on the Three Lions team have not been performing as well as they do for their clubs. Rice, while not at his absolute best, has still been a good performer for the team.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals he has covered the most distance among the players at the Euros since the group stage.

The report claims the Arsenal man has covered a staggering 63.9 km for the Three Lions, surpassing the 62 km that Granit Xhaka covered before Switzerland was eliminated at the quarterfinal stage.

Rice has once again proven that he is among the best players on the continent.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been a solid addition to our squad so far, and the midfielder will be eager to win some trophies for us when he returns from the Euros.

