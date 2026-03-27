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Arsenal star shows his world-class potential playing for his country

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to consistently deliver since joining Arsenal in a high-profile summer move to the Emirates Stadium. The striker arrived with significant expectations after scoring close to 100 goals across two seasons for Sporting Club, attracting interest from several of Europe’s leading clubs.

Arsenal ultimately secured his signature after the player made it clear that they were his preferred destination. Despite that strong start, his time in North London has not yet matched the standards he set in Portugal, with inconsistency affecting his overall impact.

International Form Offers Encouragement

While his club performances have been mixed, Gyokeres has provided a timely reminder of his quality on the international stage with the Sweden national team. As reported by Football Insider, he produced an outstanding display by scoring a hat trick in their World Cup playoff match against Ukraine national team.

His goals were instrumental in securing Sweden’s place in the playoff final, keeping their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive. The report highlights that he was one of the standout performers in the match, delivering a performance that underlined his attacking ability and composure in front of goal.

Crucial Moment Ahead

Sweden now finds itself just one victory away from qualification for the tournament in the summer, and it will be relying on Gyokeres to maintain his form in the decisive fixture. His recent performance could serve as a turning point, potentially restoring confidence after a challenging period at club level.

For Arsenal, his international success will be viewed as a positive development. It suggests that, despite his struggles in England, he retains the qualities that made him such a sought-after striker.

If he can translate this form back to club football, Gyokeres may yet prove to be a valuable asset as Arsenal continue their push for major honours.

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