Arsenal star slammed for his contribution to club and country

Viktor Gyokeres is experiencing a goal drought very early in his Arsenal career, and his form for Sweden has not provided any relief. When players encounter difficulties at club level, they often turn to international football as an opportunity to regain confidence and score goals for their national team. For Gyokeres, this should have been an avenue to showcase his abilities, as he is widely regarded as one of the key figures in both the Arsenal squad and the Swedish national team.

However, during the most recent international break, Gyokeres failed to make a meaningful impact for Sweden, whose prospects of qualifying for the next World Cup in North America are increasingly uncertain. For a nation that boasts two of the Premier League’s most expensive strikers, this underperformance is concerning, and the striker has faced significant criticism from the Swedish media.

International Struggles

The latest round of criticism has come following another disappointing international window, with former Sweden international Martin Åslund offering a pointed assessment of Gyokeres’ performances. As quoted by Fotboll Direkt, Åslund stated, “It’s important to remember that Isak hasn’t really performed well for our national team in general. This is a result of the coaches we’ve had, the way we’ve played and himself, but his second half against Kosovo is still much better than anything Gyökeres has achieved. Gyökeres really, really seems out of form. His team wins matches. If he’s not that good himself, then maybe that’s enough.”

The comments underline the growing concern regarding Gyokeres’ inability to convert opportunities both at club and international level. Despite his status as a leading striker for Arsenal and Sweden, his recent displays have not matched expectations. Observers suggest that this is not merely a reflection of the team’s tactical setup but also points to a personal dip in form that needs to be addressed if he is to re-establish himself as a reliable goal scorer.

Expectations and Pressure

For players in Gyokeres’ position, international breaks often serve as a platform to restore confidence and demonstrate their quality. Yet, his inability to capitalise on these moments has only intensified scrutiny and heightened expectations. With Sweden facing the prospect of missing a World Cup, the pressure on Gyokeres to perform has never been greater. Analysts and former internationals alike stress that, while team dynamics play a role, individual contributions remain crucial, and a striker of Gyokeres’ calibre is expected to rise to such occasions.

Ultimately, unless Gyokeres can find a way to overcome his current slump, both Arsenal and Sweden may continue to feel the impact of his goal drought, further complicating their campaigns and aspirations.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

