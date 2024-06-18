Arsenal star slammed for his Euro 2024 performance

Oleksandr Zinchenko struggled as Ukraine suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Romania in their Euro 2024 opener yesterday.

Ukraine, considered favourites going into the match due to their players featuring at larger European clubs, did not perform as expected. Despite having more renowned players and not qualifying easily for the Euros, they failed to start the competition strongly.

Romania, on the other hand, capitalised on the opportunity and secured a surprising 3-0 victory, marking a strong beginning to their campaign. The result disappointed many Ukrainian fans, who had higher expectations for their team.

Following the match, former Ukraine star Viktor Leonenko criticised the team’s performance, singling out Zinchenko for particular scrutiny due to his poor showing in the game.

He said to Dynamo Kiev UA:

“It would be better for all of us to turn off the lights than to watch such a game.

“They consider themselves stars, our football players. They became stars. After such games, it will be interesting for me to look at the updated transfer value of Lunin or Zinchenko.

“It’s when the goals are flying in, the goalkeeper doesn’t help and Zinchenko is reading the newspaper on the wing, not playing, then we lose 3-0.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko struggled in the second half of the season and has taken his struggles to the international stage.

If he does not do better, he will become the next left-back to lose Mikel Arteta’s trust and might play only a few matches next season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…