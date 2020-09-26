Arsenal star speaks his mind on the club’s summer business

Granit Xhaka has praised Arsenal for their summer business as he claims that the club is aiming to return to playing Champions League football.

The midfielder is one of the most important members of the Arsenal first team and he has been part of their recent success stories.

The Gunners have won the FA Cup and the Community Shield recently under Arteta and they have backed the Spaniard in this transfer window as they look to build on those successes.

They have signed Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian, and Dani Ceballos (on-loan), yet their transfer business isn’t finished.

Add those new signings to the new deal that the club has handed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and you will see a team that can challenge for a top-four spot.

Xhaka has praised the signing of those players and he claims that they have come with a lot of “quality and mentality”, before adding that the players are working hard to take Arsenal back to the Champions League.

“With Willian and Gabriel, Arsenal brought a lot of quality and mentality into the dressing room,” Xhaka told the Swiss Telegraphic Agency via Football London.

“Willian knows how to win titles.

“And the extension with Aubameyang was an important signal for all of us – we want to go back to the Champions League.”