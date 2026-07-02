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Arsenal star stalls on making decision after bid received

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard is the subject of a 20 million euro offer from Besiktas, although the Belgian forward has reportedly decided to delay making a final decision on his future.

Trossard played an important role in helping Arsenal secure the league title and reach the Champions League final, but the winger is now over 30 and has just one year remaining on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium.

He primarily operates on the left side of attack, a position Arsenal are hoping to strengthen during this transfer window, which has increased speculation that the club could be willing to sell him for the right price this summer.

The Belgian international has remained one of the most reliable players in the Arsenal squad and is also performing strongly for his national team at the World Cup, further attracting attention from interested clubs across Europe.

Besiktas make their move

According to Mirror Football, Besiktas have intensified their interest in signing Trossard and have already submitted an offer worth 20 million euros for the attacker.

The Turkish side reportedly believes Arsenal are open to selling the player and feels their proposal is strong enough to convince the Premier League champions to enter serious negotiations.

Trossard’s experience, versatility, and attacking quality are viewed as important attributes that could significantly strengthen the Besiktas squad ahead of the new season.

Trossard delays transfer decision

Despite the growing interest, the report states that Trossard has delayed deciding a potential move to Turkey.

The Belgian forward is said to have requested additional time in order to focus fully on his international responsibilities and concentrate on helping his country progress at the World Cup this summer.

Arsenal are expected to remain patient while awaiting clarity on the player’s future, particularly as they continue assessing their own attacking options during the transfer market.

The situation could develop further once the World Cup concludes, with both Arsenal and Besiktas likely to resume discussions depending on Trossard’s final stance regarding the proposed transfer.

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