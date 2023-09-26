Arsenal star storms into latest Premier League’s power rankings

Bukayo Saka stormed into the Premier League Power Rankings for this week after his fine performance against Tottenham at the weekend.

The attacker is one of the team’s go-to players and has consistently proven why they should trust him.

His shot was deflected for one of Arsenal’s goals, while he scored the second from the penalty spot in the 2-2 draw.

This shows that without him in that game, the Gunners may have struggled and his fine form earned him a spot in the Power Rankings in this campaign.

As revealed by the Daily Mail, he ranked fourth among a list of some top names, with Erling Haaland leading the rankings.

They wrote: “Gunners fans will have their academy graduate to thank for the hard-earned point – after his impressive brace.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of our top players since he broke into the team and we expect him to remain pivotal in it for a long time.

His performance in the North London Derby at the weekend is the type that makes us proud that we have him in our squad.

Having just signed a new contract, we expect him to stay at the Emirates for a long time.