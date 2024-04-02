Arsenal star storms into Premier League Power Rankings after Man City game

William Saliba has often been hailed as one of the top defenders in the Premier League, and his performance over the weekend served as evidence to support that claim.

The Frenchman draws comparisons to elite defenders like Virgil van Dijk and Raphael Varane, which speaks volumes about his potential given their accomplishments.

Arsenal is fortunate to have him, and his inclusion in the Gunners’ starting XI last season has undoubtedly contributed to the club’s success.

Saliba has consistently demonstrated excellence, and during the recent weekend fixture, he displayed his defensive prowess in a commanding manner against Erling Haaland and other Manchester City attackers.

Haaland is widely regarded as one of the most formidable strikers in the Premier League, yet Saliba effectively neutralised him, earning recognition and a place in the latest Premier League Power Rankings.

While discussing his inclusion, the Daily Mail added:

“Awarded Player of the Match by Gary Neville on Sky Sports, the centre back defended brilliantly in what was an impressive off-the-ball display from the best defensive side in the league.

“Erling Haaland barely had a sniff, and Saliba has become the Rolls Royce Arsenal had hoped he would become when they signed him for £25million four years ago.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

At the weekend, Saliba proved again why he is such a world-class player and was in terrific form, so he deserves his place in the rankings.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.