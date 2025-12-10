Arsenal star suffers ankle injury and will miss eight weeks of action

Max Dowman has joined the growing list of injured players at Arsenal after suffering an injury during the recent U21 fixture against Manchester United. With opportunities in the first team limited, Dowman has been gaining valuable match experience with the Gunners’ U21 side. He remains in contention for senior minutes whenever fit and could have featured in upcoming matches, particularly as Arsenal continue to cope with a series of injury setbacks across the squad.

Impressive Form

The attacker has been in outstanding form this season, consistently performing well whether playing for Arsenal’s senior or youth teams, or representing the England youth national sides. His performances have marked him out as one of the most promising talents within the club, and the Gunners’ coaching staff are confident in his potential to make a significant impact in the first team in the future. His technical ability, versatility, and composure on the ball have earned him praise from both teammates and supporters alike, further emphasising his promise.

Injury Setback

Unfortunately, Dowman is now expected to be sidelined for some time. According to Give Me Sport, he has sustained an ankle injury that will keep him out of action for the next few weeks, with an estimated recovery period of at least two months. This adds to the series of fitness concerns Arsenal have faced this season, placing additional strain on squad depth and tactical planning. The club will need to carefully manage his rehabilitation while also exploring potential solutions to maintain balance in the squad over the coming weeks.

As Arsenal navigate this challenging period, the focus will be on both the recovery of injured players like Dowman and the management of the remaining squad to ensure competitiveness in all competitions. With careful planning and patience, Dowman is expected to return and continue his progression, adding further quality to the Gunners’ roster once he is fit to play again.